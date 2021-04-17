Lembaga Tabung Haji briefs TYT on new management structure for regional operations

KUCHING (Apr 17): Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH) paid a courtesy call on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at his residence in Demak Jaya here yesterday.

The delegation from the haj board comprised its Sabah and Sarawak regional manager Datin Nurlaila Said, LTH Sarawak director Amat Kassim Pait, and LTH Sarawak head of marketing Madehi Mahdan.

The visit was intended to introduce to the Head of State the new management structure of the organisation, aimed at further strengthening the systems of governance, administration and savings of LTH in Sarawak and Sabah.

In a statement issued in connection with the courtesy call, LTH said the restructuring for each Sarawak and Sabah operations consisted of a group managing director, a regional manager, a state director and a marketing head which previously, was regarded as a deputy director.