Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases above 2,000 for three consecutive days

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 17): Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 cases hit 2,331 today, rising above the 2,000-case mark for the third day in a row.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement this evening said 1,007 positive cases were reported in the Klang Valley alone in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases reported in Malaysia to 372,859.

“Selangor has 751 cases, followed by Sarawak with 512, KL Federal Territory with 252, Sabah with 163 and Johor with 100,” he said. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME