Only stalls providing essential goods allowed to open, night market and Central Market remain closed – SMC chairman

SIBU (April 17): Grand Height Market and Tiong Hua Road Market are allowed to operate with stalls providing essential goods only, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

However, he said, ‘Pasar Malam’ or night market is still not allowed to operate while the Sibu Central Market is closed from today until April 23.

He made the clarification in a press release posted in his Facebook’s page last night (April 16), informing operators under SMC’s purview pertaining to the Covid-19 Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for Zone 1 to Zone 7 enforcer from April 16 to April 26.

The seven zones are Sukun/Lada (Zone 1), Mantis (Zone 2), Poh Yew (Zone 3), Bukit Lima (Zone 4), Tong Sang (Zone 5), Pusat Bandar (Zone 6) and Tiong Hua (Zone 7).

Ting added that only the essential services are allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm.

“Restaurants and food eateries only allowed for delivery services or take away only,” he said, adding that dine-in was not allowed.

Reflexology and health establishment, night club/pub and karaoke are not allowed to operate, as well as sporting activities, he continued.

“SMC seeks the kind cooperation of everyone to comply with SOP issued by SDDMC (Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee) in order to control the spread of Covid-19,” Ting said.