Scout council contributes RM6k to camp restoration fund

KUCHING (Apr 17): Kuching City Scout Council contributed RM6,000 to Matang Scout-Girl Guide Camp Restoration Fund on Thursday.

From this amount, RM2,000 was donated by Kuching City Scout Council chairman Lee Kong Shin.

According to its press release, the camp located at the foot of Gunung Serapi built in 1989 was vandalised by intruders and its basic infrastructure damaged over the years.

The new management at Scout Headquarters and a team of Sarawak Scout Council members have started initial restoration work since early March.

“Many generous members of the community especially business entrepreneurs have chipped in to Sarawak Scout Council to restore the camp as the training centre for Scouts and Girl Guides,” said the statement.

Chief Scout Commissioner of Sarawak Capt Zainuddin Hamdan who received the contribution thanked Kuching City Scout Council and urged other district Scout councils to emulate this example.

Also present were Malaysian Scout Association Sarawak branch executive secretary Zasran Abdullah, Kuching City Scout Council honorary secretary Peter Chong, its treasurer Richard Teo and commissioner Ng Ah Luke.