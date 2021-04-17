Selangau district turns to red zone, Betong and Asajaya districts change to orange

KUCHING (Apr 17): Selangau District turned into a red zone from an orange zone after recording 128 new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said that this brought the total number of red zones to 16.

“Betong and Asajaya turned into orange zones from yellow zone after recording 22 and 21 cases respectively while Bau district reverted to yellow zone after recording 12 local transmissions in the past 14 days,” he said at the daily Covid-19 press conference update held at the old DUN Complex here.

The other red zones comprise of Saratok, Subis, Matu, Mukah, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu — which recorded a total of 5,418 local infections in the past 14 days.

The other orange zones were Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Sebauh, Kanowit, Sri Aman and Marudi; while yellow zones were Kabong, Dalat, Daro, Lawas, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Pakan, Tebedu and Limbang.

The remaining four green zones were Telang Usan, Lundu, Pusa and Simunjan.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police issued a total of five compound notices — three in Miri and two in Kuching — for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) while the Local Government and Housing Ministry issued one under Bau District Council.

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to-date was 5,861,” he said.