Senior citizen dies in crash at KM4 Jalan Serian-Tebedu

KUCHING (April 17): A 73-year-old man died from serious injuries when the car he was travelling in collided with a pick-up truck at KM4 Jalan Serian – Tebedu around 4.20pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as Zainal Abidin Mohidin from Kampung Riih Daso, Serian.

He said Zainal was travelling straight from Tebedu when he allegedly collided with the pick-up truck that was turning into a junction that leads to Kampung Tangga Pulau Tamba Cina.

Due to the collision, Zainal sustained fatal injuries to his head and chest.

The pick-up truck driver, another senior citizen, 67-year-old man from Serian town, did not sustained any physical injuries.

The deceased’s body has since been transferred to the Serian Hospital’s morgue for further action.

Both vehicles were also seized for tests by Puspakom.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, said Alexson.