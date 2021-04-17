SOP to enter Bintulu extended till April 27 – BDDMC

BINTULU (April 17): The standard operating procedures (SOP) to enter Bintulu has been extended to April 27, said Bintulu Division Disaster Management (BDDMC) chairman Jack Aman Luat.

The SOP, which requires anyone entering or transit in Bintulu to take Covid-19 test prior, was suppose to end tomorrow (April 18), but had to be extended following the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) statewide from April 14 to 27 announced by the Sarawak Disaster Management (SDMC).

Jack said the requirement serves as a ‘circuit breaker’ to control the infection and should not be interpreted as troubling the people.

He also said that the initiative aimed at reducing the movement of people between zones.

Another way to reduce the movement, he said, was by setting up additional roadblocks at four locations in Bintulu as announced by Bintulu Police Chief superintendent Zulkipli Suhaili earlier today, namely Jalan Sebiew, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, Jalan Persimpangan Stadium Muhibbah and Jalan Tanjung Batu, making a total of 10 roadblocks altogether in Bintulu.

He added under the enhanced SOPs, all social events are not allowed.

“Events that cannot be avoided such as funeral must be reported to the community leaders and the district office or the police,” Jack told a press conference last night.

On Covid-19 vaccinations, he said the second phase of vaccination will start on April 24 until April 26, involving high risk groups and those with comorbidities.

He appealed to those who have yet to register for their vaccinations to do so via the MySejahtera app on their smartphones, at local health facilities nearest to them, or at the nearest district offices.

Jack said a total of 600 people is expected receive their first dose at Dewan Sri Kenyalang Vaccination Centre at Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus during the second phase of vaccination on April 24 and April 25.

It would then be followed by another 438 people on April 26 at the same venue.

Thus, he urged everyone who had registered through MySejahtera to check their vaccination status.

Also present at the press conference were Bintulu division health officer Dr Melvin Chung, and Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) general manager Muhamad Yakup Kari.