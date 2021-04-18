508 new cases in Sarawak today, highest in Malaysia

KUCHING (April 18): Sarawak recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today with 508 new cases, according to an update posted on Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

He posted that there were 2,195 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia today, bringing the cumulative amount to 375,054 infections recorded so far.

After Sarawak, the second highest number of new cases was recorded in Selangor with 431.

This is followed by Johor (387), Kelantan (332), Kuala Lumpur (176) and Sabah (112).

All other states including Federal Territories of Labuan and Putrajaya recorded double-digit and single-digit figures.