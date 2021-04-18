BDDMC extends Covid-19 test requirement for those entering, transiting in Bintulu until April 27

BINTULU (April 18): The Bintulu inter-division entry Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) which require anyone entering or transiting in Bintulu to take Covid-19 test have been extended until April 27.

Bintulu Division Disaster Management (BDDMC) said the extension was made following the implementation of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) with enhanced SOPs starting April 14 until April 27.

The requirement, which was first implemented by BDDMC on April 5, ended today.

Resident of Bintulu and chairman of BDDMC Jack Aman Luat said the requirement to take Covid-19 test served as a ‘circuit breaker’ to control the infection and should not be interpreted as troubling the people.

He also said that the initiative was aimed at reducing the movement of people between zones.

According to him, another way to reduce the movement of the people was by adding roadblocks at four locations in Bintulu namely Jalan Sebiew, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, Jalan Persimpangan Stadium Muhibbah and Jalan Tanjung Batu making a total of 10 roadblocks in Bintulu.

He said under the enhanced SOPs, all social events were not allowed.

“Events that cannot be avoided such as funeral must be reported to the community leaders and the district office or the police,” he told a press conference last night.

On Covid-19 vaccination, he said the second phase of vaccination would start on April 24 until April 26. The second phase would involve the high risk groups and those with comorbidities.

Therefore, he appealed to those who had yet to register for vaccinations to do so through MySejahtera, clinic or at the district office.

He said a total of 600 people would receive their first dose at Dewan Sri Kenyalang Vaccination Centre at Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus during the second phase of vaccination on April 24 and April 25.

It would then be followed by 438 people on April 26 at the same venue.

Thus, he urged everyone who had registered through MySejahtera to check on their vaccination status.

Also present at the press conference were Bintulu division health officer Dr Melvin Chung, Bintulu Police Chief superintendent Zulkipli Suhaili and Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) general manager Muhamad Yakup Kari.