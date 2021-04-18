BDDMC to impose stricter action against those violating enhanced SOP in Bintulu – Dr Rundi

BINTULU (April 18): The Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee (BDDMC) will impose stricter action against individuals who violate the enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP) especially in the critical zones, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The BDDMC minister-in-charge said the non-compliance to the SOP has hampered the efforts of frontliners to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

“Based on the records of the Sarawak Health Department, the increase in cases was mostly recorded in the workplace and in school,” he said in a statement.

Thus, he called on all Bintulu people to give full cooperation to the frontliners who worked hard to curb the spread of the virus.

He said the easiest role that the people can do now is to stay safe at home and avoid going out if there is no urgency.

“If this situation continues and gets worse, we (BDDMC) will not hesitate to take a more drastic step by tightening the SOP in the critical zones in this division.

“As a responsible citizen, we must work together in the fight against Covid-19. We must win,” said Rundi.

Bintulu has enforced the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) with enhanced SOP until April 27, to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission in the community by implementing some restrictions to the movement of the people.

Under the enhanced SOP, inter-division travel will not be allowed, except for essential services, emergencies and transit, which require approval from the Bintulu Health Office and a police permit, and all social events are also not allowed.

The number of passengers in a private vehicle for Bintulu division is limited to two person, except for vehicles from outside Bintulu based on the capacity of the vehicle, in which negative rt-PCR test results and a police permit are required.

For economic sectors, businesses are allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm, pharmacies can open from 6am until 10pm, except for pharmacies located in shopping malls.

Food and beverage related businesses are not allowed to operate for dine-in services but only for takeaways, delivery, or drive-thru.

The police are also adding roadblocks at four other locations in Bintulu namely Jalan Sebiew, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, Jalan Persimpangan Stadium Muhibbah and Jalan Tanjung Batu making a total of 10 roadblocks in Bintulu.

The Bintulu inter-division entry Covid-19 SOP that require anyone entering or transiting in Bintulu to take Covid-19 test has also been extended until April 27.

Bintulu yesterday (April 17) recorded 149 positive cases with four active clusters namely Jalan Tg Batu cluster, Jln Tg Kidurong cluster, Jepak cluster and Jln Sultan Iskandar cluster. A total of 2,365 individuals (Person under surveillance) are now being quarantined at 42 quarantine centres.