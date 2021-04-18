Brothers sought over murder of security guard

LAHAD DATU: Police here have launched a manhunt for two brothers to assist in investigation of the murder of a security guard.

District Police Chief, ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad in a statement yesterday said the murder took place at the quarters of a plantation in Ulu Segama about 6.55am on Saturday.

Rohan said the deceased was identified as a 29-year-old man working as security guard.

He was believed to be furious with two men, identified as Darwin, aged around 35, and his brother,

Darin aged around 25 who often made fun of him and he attacked them.

“Misunderstanding between them has led to an argument which caused the victim to suffer serious injuries on his head, shoulder and both arms while his right foot was almost severed.

“The deceased believed to have been hacked to death using a sharp object, was sent to the Lahad Datu hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

Following the incident, Rohan Shah said they had detained four men and a woman aged between 18 to 35 years old to assist in investigation of the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He said police were also tracking down the siblings to assist in the investigation.

He urged those who have any information on the suspects to notify the police at the nearest police station or contact ASP Kharuddin Husain at 013 9071709.