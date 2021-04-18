Covid-19: 2 new clusters detected in Tatau and Serian

KUCHING (Apr 18): Two new Covid-19 clusters dubbed the Jalan Bintulu-Sibu Cluster in Tatau and Tarat Tani Cluster in Serian were declared by the State Health Department today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the Jalan Bintulu-Sibu Cluster has a total of 11 positive cases, while the Tarat Tani Cluster has a total of 21 positive cases.

“A total of 546 individuals were screened for the Jalan Bintulu-Sibu Cluster with 186 testing negative while another 349 still awaiting test results.

“For the Tarat Tani Cluster, a total of 320 individuals were screened with 153 awaiting test results,” said SDMC in a statement today.

Aside from the new clusters, the number of clusters that are still active in the state today stands at 46 clusters.

Out of the 46 clusters, a total of 14 clusters recorded 59 new cases while 32 clusters did not record an increase in cases.

Meanwhile, SDMC also revealed that the State Health Department declared an end to five clusters today after no new cases were detected or reported in the last 28 days.

The clusters are Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching, Buluh Pasi Cluster in Meradong, Sena Cluster in Miri, Begalak Cluster in Song and Sungai Atap Cluster, Meradong.