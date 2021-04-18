Covid-19: Sarawak records 508 new cases, 1 death

KUCHING (Apr 18): Sarawak recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country today with 508 cases and one death in Sibu, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update today.

This brings the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state to 23,940 and the death toll to 136 since the start of the pandemic.

Bintulu topped the list with 118 cases, followed by Sibu (107), Miri (67), Kuching (44), Selangau (33), Kanowit (25), Sarikei (18), Subis (17), Kapit (13), Sebauh (11), Belaga (7), Serian (6), Mukah (6), Meradong (6), Song (4), Pakan (3), Kabong (3), Beluru (3), Marudi (2), Sri Aman (2), Julau (2), Samarahan (2), Tatau (2), Bukit Mabong (2), Matu (1), Pusa (1), Asajaya (1), Betong (1) and Limbang (1).

The latest death is a Sarawakian man aged 58, who had been referred to Sibu Hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19 at a health clinic.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

He had been showing symptoms of coughing before his condition deteriorated and he passed away on April 16. He had comorbidities such as high blood pressure, diabetes, dyslipidaemia, heart disease, chronic kidney disease and gout.

On the new cases today, SDMC revealed only 65 individuals out of the 508 new cases had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

There were also 390 cases detected from individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres.

MORE TO COME