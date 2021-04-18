Dr Chin: 37 more ventilators expected soon for 5 hospitals in S’wak

KUCHING (Apr 18): Sarawak is expected to receive 37 more ventilators soon for Covid-19 patients in Sibu, Bintulu, Sarikei, Miri and Limbang, said state Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

“Coming soon will be another 13 ventilators for Sibu Hospital, eight for Bintulu Hospital, eight for Sarikei Hospital, four for Miri Hospital and four for Limbang Hospital,” he said yesterday.

Dr Chin was asked on a news report which quoted Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian as saying that more ventilators will be distributed to hospitals in Sarawak.

To a question, Dr Chin said the new ventilators for Sibu Hospital are to replace old units as well as to increase the hospital’s capacity in treating Covid-19 patients.

He also revealed that in addition to the new ventilators, nine units were recently mobilised to Sibu Hospital from other hospitals, including two from private medical facilities.

When asked if these ventilators from other hospitals are still in good working condition despite not being new, he said: “Yes”.

Dr Sim was quoted as saying that 10 ventilators had been given by the Ministry of Health (MOH) for immediate use while more would be arriving sometime next week.

According to Covid-19 update released by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for April 17, Sibu Hospital and its Covid-19 low-risk quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC) recorded the most admissions in the state with 7,503.

As of April 17, 80 deaths were recorded in Sibu which is also the highest in the state, although 6,457 individuals have recovered and were discharged.

Also as of April 17, there were 953 Covid-19 patients warded at Sibu Hospital.

Of these patients, six are in the intensive care unit (ICU) while 15 are intubated cases.

Sibu, a Covid-19 red zone, recorded 998 local infection cases in the last 14 days as of April 17, with many clusters still active there and its surrounding districts.