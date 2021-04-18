EMCO in three Lahad Datu areas cancelled

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun announced cancellation of Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in three Lahad Datu localities.

However, he stressed the Lahad Datu district disaster operations center will continuously monitor the three localities.

“Based on the current risk assessment in the three EMCO localities that have been announced by the government in the Lahad Datu district, namely Kg Bikang, Kg Kudomo and Taman Khazanah Indah, the state government on the advice of the MOH (Ministry of Health) agreed the implementation of EMCO in these areas be cancelled.

“However, at the same time, the state government has instructed the Lahad Datu district disaster operations control center to constantly monitor the situation in these localities to ensure the spread of Covid-19 can be controlled properly,” said Masidi, Local Government and Housing Minister and state Finance Minister II, in a statement on Sunday.