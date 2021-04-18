Four roadblocks set up across Bintulu town in compliance with CMCO, enhanced SOP

BINTULU (Apr 18): Four roadblocks have been set up around this town in connection with the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) with enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP), in force until this April 27.

According to Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, the roadblock locations are Jalan Tanjung Batu, Jalan Tanjung Kidurong, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn and Jalan Sibiyu.

“To ensure the smooth implementation of the operation, I went to visit the roadblock areas, and also the ADTEC (Advanced Technology Training Centre) Bintulu Auditorium, used as a quarantine centre for Covid-19- positive patients, last night (Friday),” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tiong pointed out that the roadblocks were not meant to burden the people, but they serve to help control the movement of people into and out of the town, as a way to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Ideally, every member of the public should plan their trip in advance before leaving town and should not leave the house if there’s no urgent need.

“I believe that if everyone complies with the latest SOP, it would help reduce the rate of the latest Covid-19 infections in this division, especially in Bintulu town,” said the MP.

On Friday, Bintulu recorded 175 positive Covid-19 cases – the next highest daily number registered in Sarawak after Kuching.