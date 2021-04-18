Ismail Sabri: Third tahfiz school in Kelantan under EMCO following spike in Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 18): A third tahfiz school in Kelantan has been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) following a sharp rise in cases, the Ministry of Defence revealed today.

The Maahad Tahfiz sains Tanah Merah in Kelantan has been put under EMCO from tomorrow till May 2 after 43 cases were detected there.

“To date, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has conducted 396 screenings and found 43 positive cases here. After risk evaluations, the government has agreed to call an EMCO at the Maahad Tahfiz Sains Tanah Merah from April 19 until May 2,” senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today.

This is the third tahfiz school in Kelantan to have an EMCO called due to a spike in cases.

On April 15, SMU(A) Tarbiah Diniah Tahfiz Bunut Sarang Burung in Wakaf Baru, Tumpat, Kelantan was deemed a high-risk area following 50 positive cases from 113 screenings.

The next day, Kolej Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman, Kok Lanas, Kota Baru, Kelantan was placed under EMCO until April 30.

In Kolej Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman, Ismail Sabri said a total of 31 positive cases were recorded in the locality out of the 56 screened thus far, with the MOH confirming a high rate of infectivity there.

In total, 124 individuals have been infected in these three schools.

Apart from that the EMCO has been extended for a week in Kampung Belaoh, Kampung PPRT Belaoh, Kampung Keruak, Kampung Pak Sik, Felcra Keruak, Hulu Besut and Besut all in Terengganu.

“Under advice from the MOH, after 2,038 screenings, they found 103 positive cases. However, this area still has a high infectivity rate, hence the EMCO will be extended here from April 21 until April 27,” said Ismail.

Meanwhile, he said 158 individuals were detained and fined for flouting the standard operating procedure yesterday. From that total, 131 were fined and 27 were remanded. — Malay Mail