Kpg Pangi folk register first Ramadan programme

By Norni Mahadi on News, Sarawak

Henry (second right) joins the womanfolk in preparin ‘bubur lambuk’.

LAWAS (Apr 18): Muslims at Kampung Pangi, Jalan Trusan, here had their first Ramadan programme at the village last Friday.

The programme comprised a work party (gotong-royong) and ‘breaking-of-fast with leaders’, which was officiated at by Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Henry Sum Agong.

Besides cleaning the village community hall, the villagers also did gotong-royong to prepare ‘bubur lambuk’.

Henry, who is also Lawas MP, gave his thumbs-up to the villagers for organising the programme, which aimed to refresh and foster good relationship among the villagers, and enhance the existing neighbourhood spirit.

Later, he distributed Ramadan goodies to senior citizens, children and single mothers in the village.

He also presented federal government grant to several people comprising village development and security committees (JKKK), clubs and associations in Lawas at the function.

