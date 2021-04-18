Lawas district reverts to green zone, Belaga and Kanowit change to red

KUCHING (Apr 18): The Lawas district today reverted to green zone status from yellow zone status after no new local transmissions were recorded in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee added that Belaga and Kanowit district had changed to red zone status from orange zone status after each district recorded 45 and 56 local transmissions respectively in the last 14 days.

Other districts in Sarawak which are also classified as orange zones are Betong, Asajaya, Bukit Mambong, Sebauh, Sri Aman and Marudi.

“This brings the number of districts that have become red zone to 18 districts. Meanwhile, the number of districts with orange zone status has decreased to six districts,” said SDMC.

SDMC in the statement also revealed that Pusa district changed status from green zone to yellow zone today after recording one case of local infection today.

“Today, the number of districts in the state with yellow zone status is now 12 districts and Sarawak currently has four districts classified as green zones today, including Lawas,” said the statement.

Based on Ministry of Health (MOH)’s classification, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period is classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

Meanwhile the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) issued a total of 17 compounds in the districts of Sibu and Kuching for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The total number of compounds that have been issued since March 18 last year (2020) to date is 5,879 compounds,” said SDMC.