Maqis detains German Shepherd at KLIA over inaccurate declaration

SEPANG (April 18): The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) Department detained a German Shepherd at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Friday after the microchip on the dog was found different from the declared import permit.

Selangor Maqis director Zamri Hashim said the offence was discovered in a detailed examination of the document and the animal physically in the Maqis inspection area in KLIA at 2.30 pm and the dog is now quarantined for further action.

Import of pets with fake, inaccurate or confusing information is an offence under Section 13 of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 and can be fined not more than RM50,000 or jailed not exceeding two years or both, he said.

“Maqis is always careful in inspecting each animal commodity, plant as well as carcass for import or export to control and check biosecurity and control of diseases as well as food safety in the country,” he said in a statement today. – Bernama