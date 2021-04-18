Mayor says twice tested negative for Covid following infection among staffers

KUCHING (Apr 18): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has tested negative for Covid-19, following the recent detection of two positive cases among his staff members.

Wee said all council meetings are now conducted virtually and that some MBKS staff members have been instructed to work from home to minimise the risk of exposure.

“For this month alone, I have already been tested twice for Covid-19, on April 1 and 16 separately, and both results came back negative,” he said during this weekly MBKS Facebook Live session that was conducted at his residence.

Wee apologised to the public for any inconvenience caused from the closure of their office, saying operations will resume tomorrow (April 19).

He also said that in view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases reported in schools, MBKS has suggested to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for schools to be closed temporarily, especially those with low student attendance.

Despite the rising number of infections, the mayor said he personally feels there is no need for a full lockdown on Kuching city so long as everyone complied strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

He also informed that MBKS had put on hold all its vaccine registration activities until the current situation improves.