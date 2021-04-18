Public perception affects PWD negatively

KOTA KINABALU: The public perception that the Public Works Department (PWD) is often responsible to fix damaged roads is hard to shed even though the maintenance of the road may not be under the department’s purview.

Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin said the perception has negatively affected the department and the minister in charge as they were criticized particularly on social media.

Nevertheless, he said the Public Works Ministry still took note of every complaint reported by the public.

“This is the public perception that we find hard to avoid.

“Although some issues on damaged roads and bridges that went viral on social media were not under the department’s purview, we were criticized because the public did not understand or investigate whether the roads or bridges in question are under the maintenance of PWD or other government agencies,” he said to the media after launching Sabah PWD’s Jelajah Ramadan programme at the department’s complex in Kepayan on Saturday.

Also present were Permanent Secretary to the Public Works Department, Jasmin Mohd Jasmin Julpin, PWD director Ali Ahmad Hamid, PWD Kota Kinabalu engineer Hardy Laidin and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) Sabah director Haji Samin Ongki.

Bung, who is also the Public Works Minister, said there was confusion among the public on this issue.

“If the complaint involves roads or bridges under PWD’s maintenance, immediate repair works will be undertaken or the concessionaire responsible will be instructed to do so.

“For roads and bridges that are not under the maintenance of PWD, the relevant department or agency will be informed for further action.”

He said roads that were not under the purview of PWD included agriculture, estate or plantation roads.

He said certain roads also fell under the jurisdiction of the local authorities and Rural Development Ministry.

On the event, the Lamag assemblyman said the programme provided an opportunity to reach out to the underprivileged groups, especially orphans who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, during the Ramadhan month.

He said the annual programme was organized by the PWD and Sabah PWD Islamic Welfare Association in conjunction with the fasting month, but it was cancelled last year due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

This year, Bung said the programme was held under new norms to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by disbursing the assistance to representative of the recipients, as opposed to gathering all recipients at the venue.

“What’s more important is our desire to assist the target groups was achieved even though the programme was held in accordance with the government’s SOPs.”