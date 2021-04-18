Riam Road Secondary School implements rotation system to reduce risk of Covid-19 infection in school

MIRI (April 18): Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) has started implementing a rotation system beginning today to reduce the number of students in the school compound.

The school’s board chairman Datuk Seri Law Kiu Kiong said under the rotation system, the students are divided into two groups namely the lower and upper levels in order to reduce the risk of infection for students attending school.

“In order to reduce the risk (of Covid-19 infection), only upper level students will attend physical classes on a daily basis, while those in the lower level; Transition, Form 1 to Form 3 will follow a rotation system of between physical class and home-based learning,” Law said in a press statement.

RRSS postponed all physical classes on April 12 after a student’s parent was tested Covid-19 positive. During the period, the school students continued their lessons through the home-based learning.

Law said a local cleaning company, GoKleen carried out thorough sanitisaion works in every part of the school yesterday.

“GoKleen is a company, started and managed by a group of young people. Although the pandemic has hit hard on the economy, we appreciate the company’s generosity in sponsoring the sanitisation works, thus helping us to reduce the school’s financial burden,” Law said.

Law said it is a very challenging staff in managing a Chinese Independent school especially during the pandemic but the school’s management is grateful to be able to get help from the members of the society who are supportive of the Chinese education.

“The pandemic has sparked fear among members in the society and the management of the school is struggling whether to close or open the school.

“We understand that we cannot close the school (for a long period), as we never know when the pandemic will end. Therefore, the best way is to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the safety of everyone,” added Law.