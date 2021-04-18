SDMC: Four localities, including 3 longhouses, in Sarawak under EMCO

KUCHING (Apr 18): Three longhouses are currently under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) following the latest decision made by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its Covid-19 daily update said the EMCO was now enforced at Rh Tang, Teluk Batu Bintangor and at Rh Naning, Sg Baji from Friday (April 16) until April 29.

Both of these longhouses are in Sarikei.

The other longhouse is at Rh Juni, Ulu Pandanum in Pakan which is under EMCO starting Saturday (April 17) to April 30.

SDMC also announced that Taman Mesra Bak in Kuching would be under EMCO starting April 18 until May 1.

There was no other information furnished by SDMC on the number of Covid-19 cases in these affected areas.

EMCO is normally enforced to control the spread of Covid-19 in that particular area whereby the residents are not allowed to leave their homes for the 14-day period.

Active case detection (ACD) exercise and contact tracing would also be carried out. The affected residents would receive food basket distribution during this period.

On April 16, SDMC chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told a press conference that EMCO would continue to be enforced at high risk areas in the state.

This was after he clarified that there would not be any MCO enforced in the state, but the Conditional MCO would continue from April 13 to 26.