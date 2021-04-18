Stories from a Long Lama boy

ANDREAS Chai Bui Ming is not a rookie in the Chinese literary world ― he has been contributing since he was in Primary 4. Using ‘WiMing’ as a pseudonym, he wrote a book – with a Bahasa Malaysia title – which was recently launched in Miri by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Chai was born in Batu Gading near Long Lama in Baram, but underwent the first two years of his schooling life at Sungai Jaong in Marudi.

Then, he returned to Long Lama to study at SRB (now SJKC) Kee Tee.

It was in Primary 4 when he began contributing articles to Chinese newspapers in Sarawak.

Chai later went to SMK Long Lama where he completed Form 5 – after that, he worked for two years before undertaking pre-university studies at Taylor’s College in Kuala Lumpur.

He then joined See Hua Daily News as a proof-reader – it was during this time when he wrote many articles.

“I had a lucky break – ‘Miss Fortune’ must be smiling at me.

“Just three months later, the company transferred me to the reporting section after the assistant chief reporter was transferred back to Sibu.

“It seemed like a natural move – I did not even need to undergo probation.”

Chai relished his life as a journalist – one that he described as ‘awesome, exciting and fun-filled’, despite it being ‘really stressful’.

He admitted that he enjoyed the VIP treatment here and there, being in places where the ordinary folk would not have any chance of going, and enjoying free dinners.

“This career has also helped me learn communication and interpersonal skills. Nothing is comparable to this experience.”

But deep in his heart, he harboured the dream of attaining that ‘piece of paper’ that would recognise his credentials – signifying this, he wrote a number of articles about higher education.

It took him about 11 years – after living a life as a journalist, being affiliated with two different local Chinese dailies, having taken on the responsibilities of an assistant chief, and having become a chief reporter – to finally quit the media line to further his studies.

‘I could not stop writing’

Initially, it was never his plan to write a book.

“I like writing. Even after quitting my job as a reporter, I was still writing.

“Of course, (there was) no more news reporting; it was more on writing essays and commentaries. Some of them were published on the newspapers; many were not.”

The book entitled ‘Sehijau Rimba, Sezaman Wajah’ (‘Green as the Forest, An Era of Faces’) is actually a collection of his write-ups published in See Hua Daily News as ‘special reports’ after coming back from his Ulu Baram trip together with his ‘gang of friends’.

He made a few more trips after that, and it was during this time that he began writing about the Orang Ulus – their ‘kampung’ (villages), their culture and also their history – for the Chinese sister newspaper of thesundaypost.

“They (articles) were mainly rewrites (into Chinese), based on many sources and not all of them came from my own field research.

“My main objective was to introduce it to the Chinese readers.

“So after these articles came out, many friends – in real-life and virtual – suggested me to compile these write-ups into a book,” said Chai.

At first, he was concerned about the costs involved and also the sale, but last year, he finally decided to go for it.

“I would like to leave a legacy to my family and my readers.”

In this regard, he was grateful for financial support from a well-wisher and also the continuous moral support from his readers.

His publisher in Kuala Lumpur had provided free services and also valuable advice regarding the publication of this book, of which the printing was done in Miri.

According to Chai, the Chinese community regards book-writing as ‘a grand thing, a way for knowledge to be passed down’.

“This is considered a small book, but I hope that at least, the readers would read and keep it in their bookshelves. Also, I hope this book could instil in the outsiders (non-Mirians) the interest in our eco-tourism and culture. I hope it could be an eye-opener for many, despite the stories being presented through my eyes.

“I would like to make a niche contribution to my birthplace, Long Lama.”

Chai said that although his formal Chinese education level was only up to Primary 6, his interest in writing had helped him embrace every opportunity to be involved in the Chinese media world. It was through this that he maintained and further developed his literacy and understanding of the art of Chinese writing.

“It’s my roots. I still read Chinese newspapers and books.”

However, Chai was not really into Chinese performing arts, which he admitted ‘was a bit sad’. Once, a friend had asked him why he was interested in Orang Ulu culture instead.

“I kept quiet, but in my heart, I said: ‘It’s no different with you – you (his friend) are teaching ‘Soo Bahk Do’, a Korean martial art, instead of the Chinese ‘Wushu’! Hahaha.”

Chai regarded himself every much a son of the Baram – embracing beyond his own Chinese heritage, and having great interest in the local culture, history, social and welfare stories’.

Giving back

Chai continues to write, although not as much as he would like due to his current profession as a lecturer.

He loves reading, and continues to travel into the interior parts of Sarawak with friends – and he still records his trips.

He said very likely, he would continue to write about the ‘ulu’ (remote – or more accurately, upriver) settlements in Sarawak.

In this respect, he expressed appreciation to the local Chinese writers for their initiative, ‘Write Borneo’.

“These prominent Chinese writers have come together to write about the local culture, history, social changes and other related topics – across various genres,” he said.

Chai has also taken up ‘Soo Bahk Do’, which he plans to achieve beyond the first ‘Dan’ (Degree).

On his present career as a lecturer, he has been enjoying it so far and in this respect, he appreciates Fajar International College Miri for giving him the opportunity to serve.

However, it was not his first post after leaving the local media and graduating from the Federation University in Australia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Management.

“I did marketing under different institutions, which I also enjoyed very much. I realised that introducing others to get a piece of paper was something really great.

“That’s why I still do the same thing, although not full-time.

“I had been giving training when I was still an education marketer.

“Having been a secondary school teacher a while ago, lecturing is not something new to me.

“I like it when students show me things that they learned from me – very rewarding.”

Chai also regarded lecturing as ‘not a static career – we need to always improve ourselves’.

“I like liberal arts and social sciences, and am eyeing to further my studies in these fields – yes, especially in mass communications.

“Still, I think I prefer lecturing more.

“Nevertheless, writing for and contributing articles to the press – yes, I will continue and will not stop doing this.”

‘Sehijau Rimba, Sezaman Wajah’

This Malay-titled book is written in Chinese, and it recounts Chai’s nostalgic experiences in rural Sarawak, chronicled through his articles published on See Hua Daily News.

This book consists of two sections – ‘The Villages’ is the first, comprising articles about the life in various villages across Ulu Baram and Sungei Asap, the author’s childhood in Baram, him revisiting these villages, and his love for the authentic ‘ulu’ lifestyle; ‘The People’ is the second section that delves into the history, culture, traditions and folklores of the Orang Ulu, especially the Kayan sub-community and in some parts, those of the Kenyahs who belong to another sub-group.

“If you had been to the remotest of the ‘ulu’ areas in Sarawak, this book would bring back the memories of your time there.

“For those eager to explore rural Sarawak, it is hoped that my chronicles would stir up your interest,” said Chai, expressing his hope that the beauty of these places, their people and their lifestyles, as well as their invaluable traditions could be preserved and if possible, be developed further.

“The title of his book captures my dreams of an evergreen environment and the ever-youthful rainforests – absolutely beautiful and also hopeful for Sarawak. Moreover, I would continue sharing my insights and my love for the ‘ulu’ people and also the culture of Sarawak with the world,” Chai pointed out.