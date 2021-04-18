Tawau still records highest Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU: Tawau recorded the highest number of new positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah again on Sunday, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said according to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases were 112, taking the total cumulative to 56,785 cases on Sunday.

“One death was recorded today, namely in the Kunak district. Condolences to the family involved. A total of 45 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospitals, taking the cumulative recovery total to 55,129. A total of 1010 patients are receiving treatment, namely 302 people in the hospitals and 643 at the public Covid Quarantine, Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and 65 are in the Temporary Detention Centres (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 51 and 20 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, in a statement on Monday.

Masidi said Tawau recorded 60 new Covid-19 positive cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (16), Putatan (10), Lahad Datu (six), Papar (five), Sandakan (four), Penampang (three), Kalabakan (two), Kinabatangan (two), Keningau (two), and Beluran (two).

He said the Tambunan district moved from yellow to green zone, Beluran changed from green to yellow zone, Papar changed from yellow to orange zone and Putatan moved from orange to red zone.

He added Sabah had six red zones, three orange zones, 12 yellow zones and six green zones, and no new clusters were recorded on Sunday.

“Of the 112 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 58 cases (51.8%) were from close contact screening, 11 cases (9.8%) from symptomatic screening, 35 case (31.3%) from existing clusters, and eight cases (7.1%) were from other categories,” he said, adding that the percentage of bed usage was 24.97% on Sunday.

For the Sabah State vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, the daily total of people who have received the dose 1 vaccine injection were 29, taking the cumulative total to 50,780 people.

He said for the Pfizer BioNTech Dose 2 vaccine, a total of 238 people received the injection on Sunday, taking the total cumulative to 42,115 people.

“The number of registered vaccine recipients today totals 3117, taking the registered total cumulative to 426,934 (MySejahtera 390,385, web 36,307, vaccination line 242), equivalent to 14.6%,” said Masidi.

On the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said a total of 307,998 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.