Transport minister: Govt considering plans to regulate p-hailing services

JOHOR BARU (Apr 18): The government is considering creating a regulatory body to oversee p-hailing services, which involves the delivery of parcels and food items using motorcycles.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said it was high time this body is seen as an important requirement as part of efforts to protect the welfare of the riders.

This has become a pressing matter as currently, there is no specific body to oversee the sector, Wee said.

“I feel we need a policy just like e-hailing, which at one time was also not regulated. As such, the ministry is looking into having discussions on how we can protect the p-hailing (riders).

“We do understand these riders work really hard to deliver items, and I estimate about 100,000 of them are involved in this field,” he told reporters after chairing a Johor MCA meeting here today.

Wee was commenting on the grouses of p-hailing riders who have been lamenting that their plight was not being given enough attention, especially when it involves their welfare.

He said since the movement control order was implemented, many have signed up for p-hailing jobs, as consumers are opting more for delivery orders rather than dining out.

“And that is why the government recently wanted to make it compulsory for riders to contribute to the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO). If they can pay a contribution of RM13.10 a month, then they will have basic protection,” he said.

Even so, he added that the riders themselves must also be responsible for their own safety and also of other road users when on their delivery rounds.

Wee said this was because there have been many complaints of riders speeding and being reckless on the road.

“I have asked the Road Transport Department to hold a campaign to raise awareness among these riders, as while earning their livelihood, they must also be responsible to other road users,” he said. — Bernama