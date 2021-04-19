125 new cases, two deaths

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 125 new positive Covid-19 cases with Tawau registering the highest numbers on Monday, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Two deaths were also recorded from Tawau on Monday.

Masidi said according to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the 125 new cases brought the total cumulative to 56,910 cases on Monday.

“A total of 125 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospitals, taking the cumulative recovery total to 55,254. A total of 1,008 patients are receiving treatment, namely 309 in the hospitals and 635 at the public Covid Quarantine, Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and 64 are in the Temporary Detention Centres (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 55 and 20 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, in a statement on Monday.

Masidi said Tuaran recorded 15 cases, the second highest number of new Covid-19 positive cases after Tawau in Sabah on Monday, followed by Papar (10), Putatan (nine), Kota Kinabalu (seven), Lahad Datu (six), Sandakan (six), Penampang (three), Kota Belud (three), Kunak (three), Kalabakan (one), Kinabatangan (one), Nabawan (one), Semporna (one) and Kudat (one).

He said Sabah had six red zones, four orange zones, 11 yellow zones and six green zones.

Kinabatangan district changed from yellow to orange zone, and one new cluster was reported on Monday.

“The Tagasan Cluster in Semporna involved students at Maktab Rendah Sains MARA. The index case is a Form 4 student who tested positive for symptomatic screening at a health clinic on April 8,” said Masidi.

“Following the case, close contact screening found that four other students and one driver at the institution tested positive for Covid-19, taking the cumulative total to six cases. Efforts to detect close contacts and the source of infection are in full swing,” he revealed.

According to Masidi, of the 125 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 62 cases (49.6%) were from close contact screening, 12 cases (9.6%) from symptomatic screening, 45 cases (36%) from new and existing clusters, and six cases (4.8%) were from other categories.

He added the percentage of bed usage was 24.81% on Monday.

For the Sabah State vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, the daily total of people who have received the dose 1 vaccine injection were 13, taking the cumulative total to 50,793 people.

He said for the Pfizer BioNTech Dose 2 vaccine, a total of 35 people received the injection on Monday, taking the total cumulative to 42,150 people.

“The number of registered vaccine recipients today totals 2,209, taking the registered total cumulative to 429,143 (MySejahtera 391,837, web 37,065, vaccination line 241), an equivalent to 14.6%,” said Masidi.

On the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said a total of 308,270 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.