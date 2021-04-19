268,000 in Sabah to be vaccinated under phase two

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 268,000 individuals in Sabah are targeted to receive the Covid-19 vaccine under phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunization Programme.

Second phase of the programme is open to senior citizens above 60 years old, people with disabilities (OKU) and high-risk groups with chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor in officiating at the state-level immunization programme at the multi-purpose hall of the Sabah Federal Government Administrative Complex here on Monday.

Shahelmey said phase two of the immunization programme would be implemented from April 19 to August this year.

He said more than 200 individuals were expected to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine on Monday and another 600 would get their shot today and the following day.

He urged the people in Sabah to immediately register for Covid-19 vaccination in view of the low registration rate in the State.

“As of April 17, only 426,934 people have registered for the immunization programme in Sabah.”

Shahelmey hoped that the over 42,000 individuals who have completed their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine would advocate for the immunization programme to their family members and friends.

He believed that testimonies from those who received their first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in phase two would help shed the negative perception against the vaccine on social media as well.

A total of 42,117 frontliners comprising Health Ministry personnel, non-Health Ministry personnel and non-healthcare staff have been inoculated under phase one.

The immunization programme was also expanded to 8,546 essential services personnel.

To date, the State Government has set up 212 vaccination centres throughout Sabah.

The public can register for Covid-19 vaccination in five ways, either online or manually.

Besides the MySejahtera application, registration can be done through the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) on www.vaksincovid.gov.my, at private and government clinics and hospitals, by calling the hotline at 1800-888-828 or via outreach programmes.

Also present were Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi and State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong.