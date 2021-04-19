589 cases in Sarawak, highest in Malaysia

KUCHING (Apr 19): Sarawak today recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the country at 589, based on the statistics released by Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post today, the Health director-general said Malaysia recorded a total of 2,078 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections in the country to 377,132.

Selangor had the second highest number of new cases at 457 followed by Kelantan with 290 new cases, Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory (153 cases), Sabah (125 cases) and Johor (115 cases).

Other states that recorded two-digit new cases were Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Kedah, Malacca and Pahang.

Their counterparts that recorded single-digit new cases were Terengganu, Labuan Federal Territory, Putrajaya Federal Territory and Perlis.