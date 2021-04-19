924 senior citizens in Sibu Division among those given Covid-19 vaccine under second phase of immunisation programme

SIBU (April 19): A total 924 senior citizens in Sibu Division, with several of them aged 100 years old, were among those given the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today under the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said that the second phase of the immunisation programme was strictly for senior citizens and people with disabilities (OKU).

“However, for 924 recipients today, they are all senior citizens aged 75 years and above, who will receive their second dose in three weeks’ time,” he told reporters after the launch of the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Sibu Indoor Stadium today.

The one-day event would be held from until 5pm.

The Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing said they were still waiting for the OKU list.

He said by definition, recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of the immunisation programme comprised of senior citizens aged 60 years and above, and individuals with comorbidities.

Dr Annuar also disclosed that 140 of the medical frontliners were given their first dose of the vaccine today.

For the record, Sibu had been picked as the first division in the state to kick off the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The Nangka assemblyman said there are 17 vaccination centres across Sibu Division when operating in full capacity.

“But today, only the vaccination centre at Sibu Indoor Stadium is utilised as it has bigger space and more conducive,” Dr Annuar added.

He also said doctors and nurses were placed on standby in the stadium for any eventuality.

Meanwhile, Sibu Acting Resident Wong Hee Sieng, said SDDMC was targeting to register 70 per cent of the some 300,000 folk in the division for the vaccination programme.

Wong said as of now some 80 per cent had registered for vaccination via MySejahtera and manual registration.

“And from this figure, about 50 per cent has been entered into the system,” he said.

Also present were Senator Robert Lau and Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun.