Association hails state govt’s decision to close all schools under Covid-19 red zones across Sarawak

KUCHING (April 19): The Sarawak United Association of Chinese Primary School Boards of Management has hailed the state government’s decision to close all schools under the Covid-19 red zones across Sarawak for the next 14 days from tomorrow as a wise decision.

Its president Jonathan Chai said such decision would bring about peace of mind to both parents and teachers in light of the current pandemic situation in Sarawak.

“We applaud the decision announced by YAB (The Most Honorable) Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) this morning (Monday) to close all schools in the (Covid-19) red zones for 14 days with effect from tomorrow (April 20).

“This is a sensible and wise decision in the midst of the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases recorded across Sarawak,” he said in a brief statement today following Abang Johari’s earlier announcement on the closure of schools in Covid-19 red zones in the state.

Chai added that a lot of parents and teachers would feel relieved that a bold and practical move was finally taken after numerous calls and appeals made by various school boards and the teachers unions.

During a press conference today, Abang Johari announced that all schools under Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak would be closed for two weeks starting April 20.

He said such decision was made in light of the current Covid-19 infections in several schools across the state.

“We discovered that there have been new outbreaks at schools and these new infections can result in students transmitting the virus to their parents or vice versa,” he added.