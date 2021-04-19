Body of diver found at dive site in national park in Miri

MIRI (April 19): The body of a 35-year-old diver was found floating at a dive site in the Miri-Sibuti Coral Reefs National Park yesterday.

District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the body of Ling Beng Wei, 34, from Sibu was located by the other divers at the dive site.

“The victim went diving with 25 other people at noon. The first dive lasted for almost an hour and all went up to the surface.

“The second dive was conducted a few minutes after the first one and about five minutes later, the water had gone rough and all the divers managed to get on a boat except for the victim,” Hakemal told The Borneo Post when contacted.

He said a search was conducted and the victim was found floating at the dive site.

“The body was later brought back to the surface and sent to Miri Hospital for an autopsy,” he added.