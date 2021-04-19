Chinese Independent schools under Covid-19 red zones in S’wak to stop physical classes for 2 weeks

KUCHING (April 19): All Chinese independent secondary schools under Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak will abide by the state government’s decision to stop physical classes for the next two weeks beginning tomorrow (April 20).

Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management treasurer Dato Richard Wee said the decision did not come as a surprise given the current Covid-19 outbreaks across the state.

“We will switch to online teaching which was practised last year. As to how it would affect the UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) candidates, we can’t say much for now,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post here today.

Wee said when the federal government had earlier announced to resume physical classes, all Chinese independent secondary schools in the state had done their level best to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

Sarawak has 14 Chinese independent secondary schools, four of which are in Kuching, one each in Serian, Sarikei and Bintulu, five in Sibu and two in Miri.

According to him, none of these schools have recorded any Covid-19 positive case since early this year.

Despite so, he said those in the Covid-19 red zones would stick to the state government’s decision to stop conducting physical lessons for the next two weeks to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“As of now, we do not register any positive case but we do have Level 2 cases involving the uncle and all that. The last positive case we had was during the graduation last year when I myself had to undergo quarantine for two weeks,” he added.

At a press conference earlier today, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that all schools under Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak would be closed for two weeks starting April 20.

He said such decision was made in light of the current Covid-19 infections in several schools across the state.

“We discovered that there have been new outbreaks at schools and these new infections can result in students transmitting the virus to their parents or vice versa,” he added.