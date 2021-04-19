CM: All schools under Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak to close for 2 weeks

KUCHING (April 19): All schools under Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak are to close for two weeks starting tomorrow, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 infections in several schools across the state.

“I have decided that schools under red zones are to close for 14 days from tomorrow onwards.

“This is because we discovered that there have been new outbreaks at schools and these new infections can result in students transmitting the virus to their parents or visa versa,” he told a press conference.

The closure, however, does not affect kindergartens and nurseries under the red zones.

