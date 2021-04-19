Covid-19: 4 new clusters detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Apr 19): The state Health Department has declared four new Covid-19 clusters today, bringing the cumulative active clusters in the state to 49, announced the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

Based on the daily update statement, the new clusters are the Sungai Anus Cluster in Selangau, Sungai Selitut Cluster in Tatau, Sungai Passin Cluster in Matu and Sungai Duan Cluster in Mukah.

“Sungai Anus Cluster is a community cluster detected in a longhouse in Sungai Anus, Selangau. The index case involves a 69-year-old local man who took his swab test at the Selangau Health Clinic on April 5 and the result came back positive on April 9,” said SDMC.

It said the index case, who is asymptomatic, is a lorry driver for a plantation site in Tatau.

SDMC said a total of 51 individuals had been screened under this cluster, of which 39 including the index case tested positive for the virus while 12 others’ first swab test results came back negative.

All these positive cases had been referred to the Sibu Hospital for treatment while the 12 individuals were referred to the quarantine centre in Sibu.

According to SDMC, Sungai Selitut Cluster is also a community cluster detected in a longhouse in Sungai Selitut, Tatau.

It said the index case involved a 39-year-old local man who took his swab test at the Tatau Health Clinic on April 8. His result came back positive on April 10.

The index case used to work at a palm oil plantation site in Tatau and his employment ceased on March 30.

SDMC said the index case showed signs and symptoms, adding that a total of 65 individuals had been screened under this cluster.

Of the total, 18 including the index case were tested positive for Covid-19 and 47 others’ first swab test results came back negative.

All these positive cases had been referred to the Bintulu Hospital for medical attention and the group of 47 are being monitored at the quarantine centre in Bintulu.

SDMC said the Sungai Passin Cluster is also a community cluster detected in four longhouses in Sungai Passin, Matu.

It added that the index case involved a 55-year-old local woman who took her swab test in Sibu Hospital and her test result came back positive on April 2.

“This index case has led to an increase of 48 new Covid-19 positive cases. As a result, Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) has been enforced at Sungai Passin involving seven longhouses, a primary school and a health clinic from April 12 to 25.

“Active case detection is ongoing for this cluster whereby a total of 441 individuals have been swab tested. Of these, 49 including the index case tested positive for Covid-19 while 389 others tested negative and three cases are awaiting test results,” said SDMC.

All these positive cases had been referred to the Sibu Hospital for treatment.

SDMC said the Sungai Duan Cluster is also a community cluster involving seven longhouses in Sungai Duan, Mukah.

The index case involved a 65-year-old local man who took his swab test at Bintulu Hospital and was confirmed positive on April 2.

A total of 321 individuals had been tested under this cluster, 84 including the index case were tested positive while 206 others tested negative and 31 still awaiting test results.

In light of this, SDMC has enforced EMCO at Sungai Duan involving nine longhouses from April 11 to 24.

All the positive cases had been referred to both Bintulu Hospital and Sibu Hospital for treatment.