Covid-19: Three more deaths, 589 new cases in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 19): Sarawak today recorded three deaths from Covid-19 along with 589 new cases, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement.

Today’s figures brought the death toll in the state to 140, and the cumulative number of positive cases to 24,529 cases.

The district that had the most cases today was Sibu with 133, followed by Bintulu (99), Mukah (82), Kapit (72), Kuching (44), Sarikei (31), Miri (30), Meradong (16), Tatau (16), Sri Aman (13), Selangau (11), Matu (8), Kanowit (6), Tanjung Manis (5), Bukit Mabong (4), Serian (4), Pakan (4), Samarahan (3), Subis (2), Dalat (2), Kabong (1), Song (1), Saratok (1) and Julau (1).

The committee said in its Covid-19 daily update that the 138th death involved a 78-year-old man who was referred to Bintulu Hospital from a private hospital after his RTK Antigen test returned positive on April 7.

His rT-PCR test also came back positive on April 8. His condition deteriorated and he was confirmed dead April 17. The case had comorbidities of hypertension and diabetes.

The 139th death was a 35-year-old man who was treated at Sibu Hospital for shortness of breath, and had suffered fever and cough a few days ago. His rT-PCR test returned positive on April 14 and he died on April 18.

The deceased also suffered from gout and obesity.

The 140th death involved a 72-year-old woman who had been treated at Miri Hospital for a bacterial infection on an ulcer wound in her sacral region.

Pre-surgery screening through RTK Antigen test was positive on April 12 and rT-PCR test was also found positive on April 13. Her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead on April 19. The case required assistance in activities of daily living (ADL dependent).

MORE TO COME