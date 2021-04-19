Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dip to 2,078

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 19): The Health Ministry recorded 2,078 more Covid-19 cases today, continuing a downward trend since last Friday and bringing the cumulative number of cases detected in Malaysia to 377,132.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that of the cases today, 589 were from Sarawak and the most in the country.

This was followed by Selangor (457 cases), Kelantan (290 cases), Kuala Lumpur (153 cases), Sabah (125 cases) and Johor (115 cases).

The remaining states and Federal Territories logged fewer than 100 cases each.

Those that recorded cases in the single digits were Terengganu (eight cases), Labuan (six cases) Putrajaya (two cases) and Perlis (one case).

Of all the new cases today, 2,065 were local transmissions while the remaining 13 people contracted the disease while abroad.

Dr Noor Hisham said 1,402 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Active Covid-19 cases rose to 20,522 as full recoveries lagged new infections.

Another eight Covid-19 patients have died, all of whom were Malaysians.

The youngest deceased was a 35-year-old man with gout and obesity. The others were three men and four women aged between 55 and 89.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 1,386 people, with a death rate of 0.37 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 228 Covid-19 patients are warded in intensive care units (ICUs) across the country, with 93 of them needing breathing assistance. — Malay Mail