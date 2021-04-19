Dr Noor Hisham: Six of 14 new Covid-19 clusters involve education centres

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 19): The Health Ministry logged 14 new Covid-19 clusters today, six of which involved education centres or institutions.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah shared that three of these education-related clusters were detected in Kelantan while one each was recorded in Sabah, Johor and Kedah.

The biggest of the education-related clusters is the Jalan Hospital cluster, which involves the staff and students of a school in Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

The first case of the cluster was found on April 13 and a total of 50 Covid-19 cases have been detected to date from 525 people screened.

Other clusters today include four that are categorised as “community” clusters — three in Sarawak, one in Perak — along with a “religious” cluster in Kedah: the Bayan Cenderawasih cluster in Kota Setar.

The remaining three clusters were workplace clusters, two of which were detected in Johor and one in Selangor.

There are currently 340 active Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia, with 63 of them recording an increase in cases during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 12 clusters ended during the same period.

A total of 1,534 Covid-19 clusters have been detected in Malaysia since the arrival of the novel coronavirus, 1,194 of which have ended. — Malay Mail