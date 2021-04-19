Dr Sim: 1,106 to be vaccinated on Apr 23

KUCHING (Apr 19): A total of 1,106 individuals including the elderly and people with comorbidities in Kuching are expected to be vaccinated against Covid-19 under the second phase of the immunisation programme on April 23, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said 302 of these expected vaccine recipients were individuals with comorbidities who had to be given the jab at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here.

“Another 804 appointments have been made for the coming Friday (April 23). These recipients will be given the jab at the vaccination centre at Indoor Stadium in Petra Jaya here from 8.30am,” he told The Borneo Post’s sister paper Utusan Borneo yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is advisor to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), added that SGH was tasked with vaccinating individuals with comorbidities for the safety of this high-risk group.

On Saturday, state Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing announced that the second phase of the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme would commence in Sibu from April 19 (today).

He said a total of 929,435 individuals who were categorised as high-risk groups, namely those with comorbidities and the elderly, would be vaccinated under this phase.

“For Sarawak, we will start from Sibu on April 19 followed by Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit, Mukah and Miri on April 23.

“For Samarahan, Bintulu and Limbang, the second phase of vaccination will start on April 24 while Sarikei is to commence from April 30,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 update.

Dr Chin added that a total of 13 mass vaccination centres would be set up to facilitate the second phase, scheduled from April 19 to 30.