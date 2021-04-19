Fatimah: Kindergartens, childcare centres in Covid-19 red zones to close for two weeks starting April 20

KUCHING (Apr 19): All kindergartens and childcare centres in Covid-19 red zones are to close for two weeks starting tomorrow, announced Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah in a statement today.

This follows the announcement by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg earlier, which stated that all schools in red zones are to close tomorrow in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 infections in several schools across the state.

“The closure will involve 2,518 kindergartens and 213 childcare centres in red zones across Sarawak,” she added.

For the record, she said that as of today, there are a total of 2,795 kindergartens and 234 childcare centres registered in Sarawak.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

Meanwhile, Fatimah said childcare centres housing the children of frontliners are allowed to operate, however the centres must submit an application to operate in order to provide services to the children of frontliners only.

She added that applications must be submitted to the ministry’s Early Childhood Development Division, adding that this was a support service to frontliners working in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“As such, all kindergartens and childcare centres are to comply with this order in an effort to curb the Covid-19 infection,” she said.

In a press conference this morning, Abang Johari announced the closure of schools in red zones as it was discovered that there had been new outbreaks at schools, adding: “These new infections can result in students transmitting the virus to their parents or vice versa.”

He said there were also cases where teachers have spread the virus to the students.

This new directive does not affect schools which are under orange, yellow and green zones which must continue to strictly comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been set.