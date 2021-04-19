Hajiji meet investors keen on TAED, SOGIP

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on Monday met with several investors, including one from China that is interested in the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED).

CRCC International Investment Group also expressed interest to invest in other sectors in Sabah.

The delegation from CRCC International Investment Group was led by its Real Estate Director Frank Y.F. Feng.

Also present during the courtesy call on the Chief Minister were TAED CEO Datuk Ismail Abdullah, Deputy General Manager of Regional Headquarters CRCC and Managing Director of Mesra Melia Sdn Bhd, Datuk T.G.Ong.

The other group that paid a courtesy call on Hajiji was T7 Global, a public listed company which is interested to invest in the Sabah Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) in Siptang.

T7 Global’s delegation was led by its Deputy Executive Chairman Tan Sri Tan Kean Soon. Also present were Sabah Economic Advisory Council member Tan Sri T. C. Goh, Sabah Oil and Gas Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (SOGDC) CEO Abdul Kadir Damsal and SOGIP Board member Dr Roland Chia.

In March this year Hajiji who is also Finance Minister, wanted to see SOGIP developed so that it can reach its full potential as the main petroleum and petrochemical gas downstreaming activity hub in South East Asia.