Lazada brings Ramadan Bazaar online with Lazat Bazaar

KUCHING: Lazada is gearing up for the Ramadan fasting season with a month-long online food festival, known as the Lazat Bazaar, which brings local bazaar sellers online for Malaysians to enjoy their favourite buka puasa essentials.

Lazada will also offer same-day deliveries for hot meals and freshly baked goods from local-favourite stalls and markets in selected areas across the Klang Valley.

“Many bazaar sellers and traders who rely on the Ramadan period to sustain their livelihoods have been worrying about potential loss in sales due to the ongoing pandemic,” Lazada Malaysia’s Traffic head Susan Too said.

“Through the Lazat Bazaar, we aim to ease their hardships by bringing them online and supporting them with exposure and traffic on our eCommerce platform.

“The initiative will not only help to sustain, but also enable their businesses to grow this year.”

Lazada will support these local Ramadan bazaar merchants to better serve their customers through its vast logistics network by offering same-day deliveries.

From April 13 until May 13, all cooked-to-order purchases made on the online bazaar before 4pm will be delivered within the same day by 7pm.

Hot meals and baked goods ordered after 4pm will be prepared and fulfilled the next day.

“We have onboarded bazaar merchants across Subang Jaya, Shah Alam, and Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) onto our leading digital platform and empowered them with a robust logistics infrastructure to fulfil deliveries for buka puasa necessities in mere hours,” Lazada Malaysia chief logistics officer Olivier Petra said.

Murtabak, lemang, rendang, laksa, roti john, nasi kerabu, and kuih-muih are some of items available to be ordered from the Ramadan merchants on the Lazat Bazaar.

Hot meals and baked goods are limited to Lazada users whose delivery address are within the respective merchant’s coverage area, based on the postal codes stated on the bazaar page.

These are Shah Alam: 40000, 40100, 40170, 40200, 40150, 40300; Subang Jaya: 47600, 47500, 47601, 47610, 47620, 47630, 47640, 47650 and TTDI: 60000, 52200, 47820, 47800, 47400, 47300, 50603, 50480, 50490, 59200, 59100, 59000.

Malaysians can easily access the page by searching the keyword “Lazat Bazaar” or clicking the “Food & Beverage” homepage icon on the Lazada app, as well as via this link: http://lzd.co/LazadaMalaysia.

In addition to authentic local delicacies, online shoppers will also be able to enjoy up to 50 per cent off and Buy 1 Free 1 deals for fresh ingredients and discount vouchers on the Lazat Bazaar.

As part of its ongoing efforts to help local small businesses, Lazada has also rolled out the Pintar Niaga stimulus package since March as a continuation of Pakej Kedai Pintar 2.0 that was launched earlier this year.

The Pintar Niaga stimulus package offers zero per cent commission and listing fees for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while providing them easy access to Lazada University’s comprehensive step-by-step training,

Seller Centre’s innovative tools, free RM300 advertising credits, free high-traffic exposure slots, Free Shipping voucher incentives, 90-day dedicated support, and more.

“To all bazaar merchants who are struggling to stay afloat this Ramadan, we are here for you and we stand ready to help you,” Lazada Malaysia chief business officer Sherry Tan said.

“Through our extended stimulus package, Pintar Niaga, SMEs will be able to future-proof their business by coming onto Lazada with zero set-up cost.

“We are committed to supporting the local SME community by flattening the barriers of entry for homegrown entrepreneurs to digitalise and benefit from the ‘Lazada Effect’.”

Last year, local SMEs on the leading eCommerce platform generated more than double the sales due to its stimulus package and supportive measures.