Man gets 10 years jail, four strokes of rotan for raping girlfriend’s underage sister in Bau

KUCHING (April 19): A mechanic has been sentenced to a total of 10 years jail and four lashes of the rotan by the Sessions Court here after he pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl, who is the sister of his girlfriend.

Magistrate Maris Agan handed down the sentence on Lai Choon Chiew, 34, who pleaded guilty to two charges under Section 376 (2) (d) of the Penal Code after it was read to him by a court interpreter.

He was sentenced to 10 years and two strokes of the rotan for each of the charge. However, the court had ordered the jail sentences to be carried out concurrently effective today.

According to the first charge, he was accused of raping the victim between November and December 2020, at the victim’s house in Bau.

The second charge saw the accused allegedly repeating a similar act against the same victim on April 6, at 4.30 am, also at the victim’s residence.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused had a relationship with the victim’s 23-year-old sister since December 2019.

The man had raped the victim when her sister had gone taken her son to the hospital and while the victim’s father was working.

On April 6, the victim’s sister had caught him in the act.

Before being sentenced, the accused had pleaded for leniency and not to be whipped.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan, however, requested that the accused be given a heavy sentence taking into account the age factor between the accused and the victim.

Nurfazdlin also said such sexual offenses often occur and a severe punishment should serve as a lesson to the public.

The accused was not represented by a lawyer.