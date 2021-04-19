Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, built to empower people, teams, and classrooms in the new digital age

KUCHING: Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 7+ for Business is built to support business productivity and continuity in remote and hybrid working environments.

The device is now available in Malaysia and will be available via Surface Commercial Authorised Resellers including Software One.

Starting at RM4,115, Surface Pro 7+ will offer optional LTE Advanced to small and medium-sized businesses and the largest organisations, for workers that need to remain connected at home if Wi-Fi bandwidth is limited or in a remote location.

“Surface is more than a device – it is a strategic enabler for businesses. We are committed to designing technology that fosters productivity, creativity, and connection to empower people to be successful.

“We have spoken at length with many of our customers in the last year, listening to their journeys into remote everything. These discussions combined with extensive commissioned research and the work done by our Applied Sciences group, have helped us understand their rapidly evolving needs,” said Microsoft Malaysia’s chief marketing & operations officer Michal Golebiewski.

“This was a critical part of our development process for Surface – ensuring commercial customer voices are not only heard but brought directly into our product development.”

Surface Pro is by far the most widely adopted Surface device across enterprise and education customers and Microsoft continues to be inspired by its customers and their use of Surface.

Continuing with Surface Pro’s iconic form factor, Microsoft is introducing optional LTE Advanced with Surface Pro 7+, a top requested customer feature that helps keep people connected at home if Wi-Fi bandwidth is limited or if they are in a remote location.

Surface Pro 7+ also comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, 2.1 times faster performance, and longer battery life of up to 15 hours.

Available in two colours, Black and Platinum, the device offers the versatility people need to work wherever, whenever they want. In addition, with both USB-A and USB-C ports, Surface Pro 7+ offers the adaptability to dock into external displays and leverage the needed peripherals for a full workstation set up.

Microsoft has also integrated front and rear facing cameras into Pro 7+ with 1080p full HD video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Mics so people can be seen and heard.

Surface Pro 7+ will come with a lightweight, sustainable commercial packaging that is 23 per cent lighter than the previous generation and made from 99 per cent natural fiber-based material, of which 64 per cent is post-consumer recycled content.

These updates are also reflective of Microsoft’s continued commitment to sustainability.

The Surface Pro 7+ Wi-Fi configuration starts at RM4,115, with the LTE Advanced configuration beginning at RM5,314.

For the first time, Surface Pro 7+ will come with Windows Enhanced Hardware Security features enabled out of the box.

The devices can be managed and updated through the cloud from the first moment the device is turned on and throughout the device lifecycle without IT having to physically touch the device.

Customers can have peace of mind in knowing they get great security without compromising employee or student experiences. Microsoft has accomplished this through tight integration between the UEFI (modern BIOS), firmware, and the Windows operating system stack and have shared their implementation of the Microsoft UEFI as open source on GitHub as Project Mu.

Surface will also use the latest Microsoft deployment capabilities like Windows Autopilot to enable devices to ship directly from the factory to people’s homes and be ready to go with security policies, applications, and settings applied. Windows Autopilot gets people online, connected, and productive as quickly as possible, and eliminates time consuming re-imaging and manual device set up for IT departments.

Microsoft recognises the importance for customers to be in control of their data. Surface Pro 7+ will also feature a removable SSD for data retention, to support the security and privacy needs of commercial and education organizations.

This feature, combined with Microsoft BitLocker protection, makes it easy for customers to retain sensitive data if something happens to their device.