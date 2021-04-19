Sarawak sets up of 2 committees to oversee Covid-19 vaccination plan

KUCHING (April 19): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved the setting up of two committees to oversee the Sarawak’s Covid-19 vaccination plan.

He said a group of experts will form the Sarawak Covid-19 Advisory Group (Scovag) to keep the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) updated on global vaccine news, research and advise the state on Covid-19 vaccines which are suitable for Sarawakians.

“I have also approved for the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force Sarawak (CITF) team to be formed to deal with the coordination of the Covid-19 vaccine preparedness.

“The Sarawak government has been ever ready to assist with the National Immunisation Plan to expedite its rollout plan,” he told a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

He said he has also given the green light for Sarawak to purchase sufficient vaccines to expedite the immunisation coverage for Sarawakians.

“SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has met up with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister last week to discuss legal obligations for Sarawak to purchase its supply of vaccines.

“I was informed that YB Khairy had assured us that they will support in supplying Sarawak with enough vaccines to meet the state’s goal to complete its vaccination plan by the end of August,” he said.

He also said that all Residents in 12 divisions across the state were working very hard with their respective Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) on the planning in preparation for the arrival of the vaccines.

“So far we have identified and submitted 279 venues throughout Sarawak to be designated as the vaccination centre,” he said.

With Phase 2 of the state-level vaccination programme commencing today, Abang Johari said appointments have been given out by the Special Committee of Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

“Phase 2 will focus on the elderly and those who have comorbidities. We anticipate Phase 3 to begin in May 2021 and this is subjected to vaccine supply.

“I urge everyone to register for the vaccination via the JKJAV website or through the MySejahtera application. Those who do not have access to both can also register through their nearest district offices or Resident Offices,” he said.

He advised the people to continue complying with standard operating procedures (SOP) especially from now until August.

“Sarawak has a plan that by August, if we can get all Sarawakians to be vaccinated, maybe our Covid-19 situation will improve.

“But at the moment, we all have to take care of ourselves and strictly abide by the SOPs,” he said.

He gave his assurance that it is the state government’s, under the stewardship of Gabungan Parti Sarawak, utmost priority to safeguard Sarawak’s interest and to bring the state and its people to greater heights.