SCAA building undergoes renovation meant to expand storage for historical collections

SIBU (Apr 19): The renovation on Sarawak Chinese Cultural Association (SCCA)’s building at Jalan Salim here is meant to extend the structure so as to accommodate better storage of important historical documents and materials.

In stating this, Sibu Chinese paramount leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau acknowledged that the building was built a long time ago and as the year passed, the association had gathered many materials and thus, this necessitated the extension works.

“Over the past years, they (SCCA) have done a good job in running activities and events, as well as collecting (historical) documents and artefacts related to Chinese community in Sarawak.

“And because of these massive collections of materials and documents, the present SCCA building has run out of sufficient storage spaces.

“That is why they (SCCA) have decided to carry out the extension works,” he told reporters after having officiated at the earth-breaking ceremony for the building-expansion project yesterday.

Earlier, SCCA president Albert Lau had disclosed that the project, costing RM2.8 million, should reach completion within one year after kick-off.

In this regard, Temenggong Lau said he was informed that the SCCA had already raised about half of the construction cost and thus, the association would need public support in helping to fund the remaining amount.

“I appeal to the public, especially the Chinese community, to come forward and help the association.

“We also appeal to the authorities – in particular, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, and if possible, its federal counterpart – to also chip in towards covering the construction cost of this extension project.”

Temenggong Lau also expressed his hope that upon the completion and official opening of the SCAA’s new building, members of the public would make full use of the facility.

“We are very grateful to the state government for having given a sizeable piece of land to the association –meaning that they (SCAA) still have space for more extension works.”

Meanwhile, Albert said the new wing of the building would not only address shortage issue, but would also allow SCAA to expand its existing collection including the establishment of Sarawak Chinese Old Newspaper Special Collection, Sarawak Chinese Writers’ Manuscripts Room, and also to accommodate a much larger archive, as well as several libraries dedicated for books and periodicals acquired by the association or those donated by the public.