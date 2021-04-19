SDMC: Higher learning institutions, international schools in Covid-19 red zones to close for two weeks starting April 20

KUCHING (Apr 19): All higher learning institutions, be they public or private, as well as international schools under Covid-19 red zones will be closed for the next two weeks from April 20, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

In its daily update statement, SDMC said other learning institutions in the Covid-19 red zones across Sarawak that would also be closed from April 20 to May 3 were kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools, polytechnics, public and private universities and tuition centres.

“Only students who are going to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations this year will be allowed to attend physical classes,” it said.

SDMC added that these students must strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).