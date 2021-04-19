Siti Nurhaliza gives birth to second child

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): The country’s number one singer, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, welcomed her second child at a medical centre in Selangor this morning.

A statement issued by Nurhaliza Productions said the baby boy, weighing 3.84 kg, was delivered via caesarean section at 6.21 am.

“Both Siti and son are in good health. The birth of the second child in the month of Ramadan is truly blessed as this is a month of great abundance,” according to the post on Siti Nurhaliza’s official Instagram today.

Her husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa also expressed his gratitude for the easy labour and smooth delivery.

“What is important to me is that the mother and baby are healthy, in stable condition and the delivery went smoothly,” he said.

The ‘7 Nasihat’ singer was pregnant with her second child through in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Siti Nurhaliza who tied the knot with Khalid on Aug 21, 2006, also gave birth to her first child, Siti Aafiyah, three, via IVF procedure. – Bernama