State govt urged to prohibit festive ‘balik kampung’ to curb virus spread

KUCHING (Apr 19): The state government should consider prohibiting return to hometowns for Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak celebrations in view of the current Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, said Bidayuh community leader for Kuching Division Temenggong Austin Dimin.

“It is understandable that many are hoping they can ‘balik kampung’ this year. But as the number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak is quite serious at the moment, I think it is best that the government prohibit inter-district travel if possible,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted for his views on inter-district travel for the upcoming festive celebrations.

Austin also called on village chiefs to put up notices or signages at their villages advising people not to visit this festive season.

“This is not because we don’t believe in our culture (of ‘balik kampung’) but we should take heed of our current Covid-19 situation where the infection is spreading across the state.

“We must all do our part to help reduce the number of cases in Sarawak by complying with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government including stay at home and not travel unnecessarily,” he said.

He added that people can stay connected with their loved ones through video calls to make up for traditional visits to family and friends.

Meanwhile, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said inter-district and inter-zone travels should be restricted during this period given that the state’s daily infections rate and Covid-19 R-naught rate is high.

“We really need to protect our green zones and by allowing people to ‘balik kampung’ or even inter-district travel now, we are putting them at risk especially with the high rate of asymptomatic cases in Sarawak,” he said.

He said many medical experts are predicting a fourth wave from possible inter-district travel during the festive period.

“I strongly believe extra precautions must be taken such as those travelling out of red zones to be tested before leaving for other zones,” he said.

Dr Yii also suggested that educational campaigns be promoted more actively on the importance of staying home as part of circuit break measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“As we educate and remind people on how crucial it is not to travel, our enforcement must also be enhanced when it comes to monitoring possible social events or gatherings around Sarawak.

“While such enforcement should not oppress the people especially the poor, they can serve as a watchdog and reminder for the people to continuously follow proper SOPs and not to gather with others,” he said, adding that community leaders, ‘tuai rumah’ and ‘ketua kampung’ must also be roped in to help monitor their respective communities.